(Robert) Craig Apgood passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at his home in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Craig was born on May 14, 1952 to Robert Julian Apgood and Anna Marie Russo in Salt Lake City, Utah and grew up in the Millcreek area. He graduated from Granite High School in 1970, and continued his education at the University of Utah.
On October 27, 1979 he married his sweetheart Rebecca Anne Madsen and together they were blessed with three amazing children. His family meant everything to him, and he loved being active in his children's lives. He was his boys' biggest fan at little league football and ward basketball games and cheered the loudest during his daughter's dance performances and competitions.
Craig had a love for the medical field and started his career at Holy Cross Hospital in Salt Lake City. He moved into medical sales as the Western Regional Manager for Arthrex, Inc. where he was recognized with several awards during his career. He later retired after having his own sports medicine sales company.
Craig loved being outside and enjoyed fishing, golfing, scuba diving, and boating with his family. If the sun was shining, you could find him outside with a cup of coffee in hand and his two dogs at his feet. He found great pride in maintaining his yard and growing his organic garden. His daughter often referred to him as "Farmer John" as a term of endearment. He loved cheering for his Utes and never missed a date night with Becky at the RSL games. He traveled extensively for work, but enjoyed vacationing and exploring new places with his family most of all.
Craig had a passion for music, especially rock & roll and anything related to The Beatles, Bee Gees, or The Eagles. He played the guitar and bass his whole life and took pride of his membership in the band Spaces, along with several of his friends that worked with him at Holy Cross Hospital. He shared his passion of music with his family, introducing them to his favorites from a young age and cultivating their own love of music.
Craig is survived by his wife Becky, and their three children, Thomas Robert (Kierstin), Amanda Katherine, Taylor James, and their two black labs Blue and Skye; his brother Randall Scott (Carol) and sister Kris Ann Pacheco. He was joined in death by his father Robert Julian Apgood, his mother Anna Marie Russo, and his sister Randolyn Apgood.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00am at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary 3401 S. Highland Dr. Millcreek, Utah 84106. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary and an hour prior to services on Wednesday. The family would like to thank everyone for their kind words and loving support during this time.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 13, 2019