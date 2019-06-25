Craig Arthur Knight

1944 ~ 2019

Craig Arthur Knight passed away from Alzheimer's disease on June 19, 2019 in Park City, Utah, surrounded by his loving family.

Craig was born March 20, 1944 in Riverside, New Jersey to Arthur Knight, Jr. and Shirley Green. His family moved to Laguna Beach, California in 1960. He graduated from San Diego State College in 1967 with a BS in Civil Engineering. He married Cathy Adela Larson on August 2, 1969 in Laguna Beach.

The family appreciates the staff of Beehive Homes of Park City and the doctors and nurses at Park City Hospital for making his final days more comfortable.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Larson knight; a brother, Gary Knight (Margot); one son, Ryan Knight (Amy) Luke, Alex, Zachary, Jacob, and Benjamin; two daughters, Corinth Richards (Carl), Lindsay, Grace, Sam, and Ruby Jane, and Erica Tingey (John), Kirkham.

Funeral services will be held June 28th at 2:00 p.m. at the Jeremy Ranch LDS Meetinghouse, 3010 Lower Saddleback Road, Park City, Utah. Friends and family may call at the Jeremy Ranch Building from 12:45-1:45 on Friday. Flowers may be ordered from Ballfamilychapel.com (307-877-4505) or delivered to 2750 Rasmussen Road, Suite 107, Park City, UT 89098.

