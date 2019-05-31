Craig Charles Whittemore

1952 ~ 2019

Craig Charles Whittemore born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Edith Evelyn Hill and Edward Charles Whittemore on August 22, 1952. He grew up in the Cottonwood area with his siblings Penny and Fred (Stacy). He graduated from Olympus High in 1970. He met the love of his life, Rebecca (Becky) Woolley in High School and they married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1972. A father of three, Laura (Jared), Douglas (Lindsay), Clark (Amber), Craig was the epitome of conscientious and a strong work ethic.

Craig joined Johnstone Supply in 1971 as a shipper in the company owned #2 Salt Lake store. The first day on the job he earned a 12.5% pay increase. Fourteen months later, at the age of 20 he was made the Store Manager. In 1979, he was awarded the Branch Manager of the year and branch of the year. After working for 18 years for Johnstone, in 1989, Craig became a shareholder in Johnstone Supply Salt Lake. Craig saw the business grow from one small store to four stores in Salt Lake, Orem, Ogden, and Idaho Falls. Over those years in business, Craig literally lived the standard of "The first one in, last one out". After working 45 years for Johnstone Supply, Craig decided to retire in March 2016, only missing 2 days of work during that time.

Craig wants to thank all the employees, customers, and vendors of Johnstone Supply for supporting us in our business over these many years. Working together we were all able to be successful.

Retirement was something that finally allowed Craig to do what he wanted to do; such as fishing, traveling this beautiful world, exercising, spending time with family - including his grandchildren Braden, Jordan, Kenyon, Ashley, Anabella, Abigail, Olivia, and Bryton. He enjoyed life a day at a time. He and Becky made plans to visit 100 LDS temples by the end of 2019. They achieved the goal of 80 before he was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer November 2018. He succumbed to this horrible disease the afternoon of May 29, 2019.

Craig wants to thank those who fasted, prayed, or helped with his medical care while on his journey.

Craig has been an example to everyone throughout his life and worked hard even up until his last day. He was a man of integrity, kindness, selflessness and fairness. He faithfully served in numerous church callings. His favorites were serving alongside his sons in Boy Scouts and as Stake Executive Secretary. Other surviving family includes Cherl (Terry), Kirk (Julie), and Kent (Penny), and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at noon at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), South Jordan, Utah. Viewings will be at the funeral home Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm and on Monday from 10:30-11:30 am prior to services. Interment at South Jordan City Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

To pay further tribute to Craig (One Nice Guy), a contribution can be made to The Craig Whittemore Honorary Scholarship for young adult cancer patients/survivors through the Ruth Cheatham Foundation https://www.ruthcheathamfoundation.org/craig-whittemore

Published in Deseret News from May 31 to June 2, 2019