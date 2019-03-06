Craig Daryl Ney

1952~2019

Holladay, UT-Our wonderful father, Craig Daryl Ney, age 67, was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 28th, 1952 and passed away March 1st, 2019 in Holladay, Utah after a long, courageous battle with a terminal illness. Craig was born to loving parents Echo La Rae Beauregard and Francis Eugene (Gene) Ney. He was married to DeNell (Pixie) Orton on October 24th,1970, and later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Though they later divorced, Craig and Pixie created a forever family.

Craig was an amazing father, grandfather, and friend. A lifelong devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, our dad had a testimony of the Savior and His atonement and fulfilled numerous church callings. He loved his children and grandchildren profoundly and showed that love by wanting to be with them and creating memorable experiences with them.

Craig enjoyed hard work and began his career early, working in the warehouse for RC Willey Home Furnishings at age 17 and quickly worked his way up to a fulfilling position in management at a young age. There he made several lifelong friends. He was a natural, hardworking, and successful businessman. He later enjoyed more freedom, flexibility, and travel while working for Howard Miller Clock Company.

Craig was witty, had a great sense of humor, and loved to joke and tease. He loved to read anything he could get his hands on and could often be found with a book nearby even after his vision started to falter.

He had a love for Lake Powell, boating, and fishing. He spent numerous weeks on the lake every year with his family and friends enjoying the beauty of nature, fishing for stripers, water skiing, pulling kids behind his boat for hours on end, cooking his famous omelet breakfasts and Dutch oven dinners, flying kites, star gazing, laughing, and playing games. Lake Powell, the houseboat, and his ski boat were more than a hobby to our father, they symbolized presence and connection with what he valued most, time with his family and close friends. Trips to the lake over the course of his lifetime touched hundreds of lives.

He is survived by his children and grandchildren including Mark (Kirsten) Ney and their children Porsche, Paige, and Mercedes; Mandy (Josh) Fuhriman and their children Kate, Jonah, Wyatt, and Reese; and Lenna (James) and her children Jacob and Grace Hanson, as well as his siblings, Steve Ney, Glen (Cindy) Ney, Carla (Kent) Mangum, and Bruce Ney as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Echo Ney.

A viewing, will be held on Thursday, March 7th, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 South Highland Drive, Holladay, UT 84117.

The memorial service will be held on Friday, March 8th, 2019, at Noon (Viewing 10:30-11:30 AM prior to service) at the Olympus 3rd Ward Chapel (LDS Chapel, 4100 South Camille Street, Holladay UT 84124). Interment, Memorial Holladay Cemetery, 4900 South Memory Lane, Holladay, UT 84117.

