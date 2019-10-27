|
Craig Frank Mallory
1941 - 2019
Craig Mallory, age 77, of Midway, Utah, died Monday morning, October 21, 2019 in the comfort of his home. Born December 26, 1941, in Salt Lake City, Utah, he was the son of the late Frank Mallory and Hazel (Christensen) Mallory and the oldest of his four siblings. He graduated from Granite High School in1960.
Craig loved music and to have a good time. He went out for a night of dancing and ended up meeting the great love of his life, Carolyn. They were married in1964 and were lucky enough to share two sons and 55 wonderful years together.
Craig had a long and successful career in the apparel business as a sales representative. He started out with H.D. Lee jeans and after 38 years wrapped up his career with VF Corp., "Wrangler". He forged lifelong friendships with co-workers and customers alike because he was truly the friendliest guy out there.
Craig enjoyed fishing and created many memories and fish stories from their special place at Scofield which they had for over 40 years. He golfed in a foursome for many summers at Wasatch Mountain golf course and enjoyed snowmobiling there as well. Craig also loved a good book. Craig was that neighbor and friend always looking for ways to help you any way he could and you could never get one up on him. His favorite pastime was keeping his vehicles sparkling clean inside and out and he did this all by hand. Never at the carwash! He absolutely cherished his family and loved nothing more than spending time with them.
Craig is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; sons, Chris (Nichole) Mallory and Jason (Alyssa) Mallory; grandchildren, Abbey, Jake, Nicholas, and Matthew Mallory; brother, Michael (Marian) Mallory; sisters, Linda (Bill) Scavezze and Gloria (Norm) Noble. Craig was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law Marian and grandson, Jordan Mallory.
A celebration of life service will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, November 1st at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84106. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking provided on the north side of the building. The burial will follow on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, UT.
As Craig was a longtime transplant survivor, memorial donations may be made to the Demi Candelaria Scholarship Fund through the Judge Memorial Advancement Office at 650 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 or to Donate Life at yesutah.org.
