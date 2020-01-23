|
|
Craig Bryce Hinckley
1945-2020
Craig Bryce Hinckley passed away January 20, 2020 in St. George, Utah due to complications following surgery.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 AM at the Riverton Ranch Ward 13200 So. 1500 W. Riverton. A visitation will be held Friday evening from 6-8 PM at the Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 So. 2200 W. Riverton and Saturday from 10-10:45 AM at the church.
In lieu of flower please make donations to Broomhead Funeral Home to help with expenses. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 23, 2020