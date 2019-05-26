Craig Jay Newton

1948 - 2019

Craig Jay Newton, born August 21, 1948, passed away May 22, 2019. He was the son of Herbert Edwin Newton and Rosella Hemingway.

Preceded in death by both parents, son C J Newton, and sisters Michelle Gamangasso and Lisa Newton. He leaves behind brothers Ken, Dennis, Byron and Patrick, and sisters Christina Nichols, Rene Clark and Amanda Newton.

Jay left this world with love for his daughter Jamie Jenkins, granddaughter Madison Jenkins, grandson Eisley Jenkins, and his family and many friends.

He was a Sergeant in U.S. Marine Corps, fought in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged, having won many awards. He loved sports, especially golf and baseball. He was an avid Los Angeles Dodgers fan.

Jay will truly be missed by his family and friends, who will have a spot in their hearts forever.

Craig Jay Newton, may you rest in peace.

Viewing and services will be at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East, Thursday, May 30. Viewing will be from 10:00 am to 11:45 am, with services at 12:00 pm.

The interment will be at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bluffdale, UT. www.goffmortuary.com



