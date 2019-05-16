Craig P. Woodbury

1945 ~ 2019

Craig Poulton Woodbury passed away peacefully the early hours of Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Craig was born August 13, 1945, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Melvin L. and Agnes P. Woodbury, joining older sisters Joan and Barbara to complete a loving family of five.

Craig grew up in Salt Lake City, graduating from East High School and the University of Utah. He later earned an MBA and law degree from the University of California.

Craig served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Norway, where he developed a life-long love for the Norwegian people and their culture. He married Pamala Bluhm in the Salt Lake Temple in 1972. They later divorced.

Craig loved music and began to develop his vocal talent under the nurturing of East High School choral director Lorraine Bowman. He sang in many quartets, choruses and choirs, and became a professional deejay in Southern California, where he lived for much of his adult life. Craig returned to Utah in 2014, feeling like he had truly come home.

Friendly and out-going, Craig was able to lighten the mood in any situation with his stories, big warm smile and engaging laugh.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Agnes Woodbury, and an older sister, Joan (Paul W.) Cutler. He is survived by his sister, Barbara (Russell G.) Benson of Mesa, Ariz., several nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Booda.

The family wishes to thank the many caregivers, friends, ward members and neighbors who extended much kindness to Craig, especially in his final months.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m. at the Forestview Ward, 1111 East Charlton Avenue, Salt Lake City, with a viewing prior at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.larkincares.com.



Published in Deseret News from May 16 to May 17, 2019