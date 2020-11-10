Craig Wayne Smith

January 31,1953 ~ November 7, 2020

Craig was born in Dallas, TX to Jean and Charles Smith. Being a son of a Navy captain, most of his childhood was spent moving from town to town until his family moved to Salt Lake City when he was 11. Utah was where he called home for most of his life. There he found his love for mountains and discovered the magic of the desert.



Craig's accomplishments include a B.S. degree in Urban Planning and a Masters of Public Administration from the University of Utah. He worked for SLC Engineering for 19 years, giving suite to several years of entrepreneurship. He co-founded Desert Water Gardens and eventually started "Dogone", a dog-Frisbee company inspired by the many dogs he loved. Craig was always up to something. His beautiful endless source of creativity was expressed in the pictures from his old Nikon, his watercolors, the mandolin he played "tunes" with, the novel he wrote (Wasatch Cache), the many remodeled homes he worked on, stained glass, beading, looking for treasure, rockhounding for topaz... His cool and distinctive handwriting was a joy to behold.



A life is not worth living without the people we love, and we loved Craig very much. He was charming, goofy, and often found himself in ridiculous situations. He was always good for sparking up a conversation, and stood as a magnet for other interesting people. He married his first love, Mary Carroll in 1983, and together they had what he called his best birthday present: his daughter Katie. He later married his second love in 2000, Carrie Coppola, and third time being the charm (he was quite the charmer) he married his last love, Sue Sundstrom in 2011. Sue became his dear friend, business partner and travel companion for the last hurrah of Craig's life. His final place of rest was in Tucson, AZ with his twin sister Cindy by his side in his final days. Craig lives on in his daughter, Katie (Alex), his grandson, Louis, his sisters Cindy (Dan) and Lisa (Dave) and his brother Coleman (Sonia). Craig was a kind soul with childlike innocence, that made you laugh. Now we hear him breathe a sigh of relief by that great big campfire, saying "Ain't Life Grand." We'll miss you Craig-bob-a-loo.



Due to the pandemic, a memorial for Craig will take place in the spring at a later date, when it is safe to do so outside. For now, please take a moment to remember Craig at the heart of who he was and in the great outdoors.

