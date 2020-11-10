1/1
Craig Wayne Smith
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig Wayne Smith
January 31,1953 ~ November 7, 2020
Craig was born in Dallas, TX to Jean and Charles Smith. Being a son of a Navy captain, most of his childhood was spent moving from town to town until his family moved to Salt Lake City when he was 11. Utah was where he called home for most of his life. There he found his love for mountains and discovered the magic of the desert.

Craig's accomplishments include a B.S. degree in Urban Planning and a Masters of Public Administration from the University of Utah. He worked for SLC Engineering for 19 years, giving suite to several years of entrepreneurship. He co-founded Desert Water Gardens and eventually started "Dogone", a dog-Frisbee company inspired by the many dogs he loved. Craig was always up to something. His beautiful endless source of creativity was expressed in the pictures from his old Nikon, his watercolors, the mandolin he played "tunes" with, the novel he wrote (Wasatch Cache), the many remodeled homes he worked on, stained glass, beading, looking for treasure, rockhounding for topaz... His cool and distinctive handwriting was a joy to behold.

A life is not worth living without the people we love, and we loved Craig very much. He was charming, goofy, and often found himself in ridiculous situations. He was always good for sparking up a conversation, and stood as a magnet for other interesting people. He married his first love, Mary Carroll in 1983, and together they had what he called his best birthday present: his daughter Katie. He later married his second love in 2000, Carrie Coppola, and third time being the charm (he was quite the charmer) he married his last love, Sue Sundstrom in 2011. Sue became his dear friend, business partner and travel companion for the last hurrah of Craig's life. His final place of rest was in Tucson, AZ with his twin sister Cindy by his side in his final days. Craig lives on in his daughter, Katie (Alex), his grandson, Louis, his sisters Cindy (Dan) and Lisa (Dave) and his brother Coleman (Sonia). Craig was a kind soul with childlike innocence, that made you laugh. Now we hear him breathe a sigh of relief by that great big campfire, saying "Ain't Life Grand." We'll miss you Craig-bob-a-loo.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial for Craig will take place in the spring at a later date, when it is safe to do so outside. For now, please take a moment to remember Craig at the heart of who he was and in the great outdoors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved