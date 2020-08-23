1945 ~ 2020

Curtis Greeley Booth died on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 11 while hiking in the Wasatch Mountains near Salt Lake City, Utah. Curtis was born in Salt Lake on January 4, 1945, to Oscar Goldsbrough Booth and Janet Green Booth (Palmer). Upon graduating from East High School in 1964, he served the LDS Church in the São Paolo Mission in Brazil, returning to Salt Lake in 1966.

He attended the University of Utah, where he completed a B.S. in linguistics in 1970. He subsequently undertook graduate field research into the Shoshone language in Fallon and Owyhee, Nevada. In 1972, having completed an M.S. degree at the University of Utah, Curtis, accompanied by wife Ilene Clark (Rhodes), whom he married in 1970, moved to La Jolla, California to attend a doctoral program in linguistics at the University of California, San Diego. Curtis researched Kawaiisu in the field, which culminated in a coauthored dictionary and grammar documenting the language. After children Amanda and Austin were born, Curtis returned permanently to Salt Lake, where he enjoyed a long career as a technical writer working with several companies, notably Evans & Sutherland and JBT. An avid gardener, cook, bookmaker, calligrapher, hiker, and reader of all things, Curtis was a true aesthete with a profound love of language, culture, music, history, and the arts. He was quick to make friends with interesting people. Curtis was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle; he was a funny, open, and generous man who will be deeply missed.

He is survived by wife, Alicja Booth, whom he married in 2002. He is survived by children Amanda Anne Kent (Nathan Kent) and Austin Greeley Booth (Emily Booth), by siblings Allison Lowe (Dr. Michael K. Lowe), Rosalie Booth, and Paul Green Booth, and by five grandchildren.



