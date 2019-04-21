Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Turner Miller

1934 ~ 2019

"The memories we've shared, The times we've had together, they will stay with us always - Goodbye is not forever."

On this day Heaven gained a new star. Our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Cynthia Miller passed away April 19, 2019 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born December 12, 1934 to Marriner Cardon and Margaret Barber Turner. On January 30, 1954 she married Jay Leon Miller in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She was a lifelong bowler and was inducted into the USBC Hall of Fame for Meritorious Service for her many years running the Youth Bowling Program at Allstar Lanes in West Jordan. She loved camping, crafts, Nascar, spending time at her second home in Mesquite and being with her family. She worked at Mountain Bell and retired after 26 years of service.

She is survived by her children, John T. (Leanna), Ann (Bob) Naegelin, Douglas J (Debbie), Keely (Calman) Lords and her sister, Sally Blumberg, 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, her brother, Raymond Turner and her Best Bud Scooty.

The family would like to thank Dr. Wayne Ormsby and nurses at the Utah Cancer Center and the Hospice Elevation Team.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 25, at 11:30 a.m. at Redwood Memorial Estates, 6500 S. Redwood Rd., Taylorsville. There will be viewings at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale, on Wednesday, April 24, from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10-11 a.m.

www.goffmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 21, 2019