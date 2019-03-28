|
|
1960 ~ 2019
Our beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, niece and cousin passed away unexpectedly March 24, 2019. Cindy was born April 8, 1960 in Sparks, Nevada. She graduated from Cottonwood High School in Murray, Utah and worked as an Administrative Secretary for both the State of Utah and Granite School District before retiring. Cindy married Scott W. Smith on February 1, 1980, and they had one son Tyler (Whitney). Cindy leaves behind many good friends and a family who dearly love her including the light of her life, her grandson Kamas. She was preceded in death by her husband Scott, and other loving family members who have welcomed her with open arms. A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 12:00pm until 3:00pm at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 W. 4100 S. West Valley City.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019