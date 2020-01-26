|
|
In Loving Memory
Cynthia Flint Webb (age 77) passed away peacefully early on the morning of January 24th, 2020. She was born and raised in Kaysville, UT, where she graduated Davis High School's class of 1960.
Having been born 2 days after sugar rationing was implemented during WWII, her nickname growing up was Sugar.
She was an accomplished dancer and cheerleader, and in 1959, she was named Miss Kaysville. Cynthia attended Utah State University, and married her sweetheart, Michael S. Webb, in the Salt Lake City Temple on September 14, 1961.
Mike joined the United States Air Force, and after his graduation from pilot training, they raised their family from coast to coast over the course of 21 years and 12 different military assignments. Though their address changed frequently, Cynthia ensured that the family knew they were always at home.
As her children grew, she took a position with the Milton Bradley Company, where her career took off. Through her talent and tenacity she steadily worked her way up to the position of National Sales Manager (Retail Sales) for Hasbro, Inc. before retiring.
She had an infectious laugh, a love for life, and a knack for passing that love on to all those she came in contact with. She was an amazing cook and loved to travel, but her true joy was her family.
Cynthia was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, had a strong testimony of the gospel and served faithfully as a Primary teacher, Den Mother, Sunday School teacher, and Relief Society President. She and Mike served as missionaries at the LDS Conference Center, providing tours to visitors from around the world.
Generosity defined Cynthia's life, and it has been a blessing to have her love, laughter, and influence in our lives. We will miss her terribly.
She is survived by her husband, Mike, and their sons Michael (Jennifer) Webb, Christopher (Shannon) Webb, and Samuel (Mary Jo) Webb. Cynthia and Mike are blessed with 11 grandchildren: Alex, Madison, Jonah, Matthew, Greta, Olivia, Maisy, Ruby, Sam, Finn, and Beckett.
She is also survived by her sisters: Lou Jean Flint, Margaret (George) Pappas, and Carol (Craig) Krahl. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Flint, Ella D McGlinch and Henry McGlinch as well as her Sister, Christine McGlinch Barlow.
Funeral services will be held Thursday January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fairways LDS Chapel, 980 N. Shepard Church Dr. Farmington, UT. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N. Main Kaysville, UT and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 26, 2020