Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Highland LDS Ward
932 West Greenoaks Drive
Murray, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Highland LDS Ward
932 West Greenoaks Drive
Murray, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia France
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia R. France


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cynthia R. France Obituary
Cynthia R. France
1953 ~ 2019
Cynthia Richins France (age 66) peacefully departed this life on May 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband, E. Paul France, and her three children.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Highland LDS Ward, 932 West Greenoaks Drive, Murray. Viewings will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, and Friday, May 24, from 9:00-9:45 a.m. at the church. Interment: Elysian Burial Gardens.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now