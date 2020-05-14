|
|
Dale C. Geddes
1930 - 2020
Beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 11, 2020.
Dale is survived by his wife Kay Geddes, children Debbie (Rob) Johannson, Lori Pili, Brent (Tiina) Geddes, Shelli (Brent) Hilton, Steve (Nichole) Geddes, Valerie (Tracy) Larson, Gary (Kristie) Nye, Troy (Cindy) Nye, 32 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline Dean Geddes; parents, brother and sister. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday May 16, 2020 at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah.
The family regrets that due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the viewing, services, and interment are restricted to family members only. The story of his wonderful life can be found at www.jenkins-soffe.com. Live stream of service at 11:00.
Published in Deseret News from May 14 to May 15, 2020