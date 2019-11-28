|
|
Dale Clinton Stocking
June 21,1947 ~ Nov 25, 2019
Dale Clinton Stocking died November 25, 2019 of causes incident to diabetes. He was born June 21, 1947 in San Diego California to Dale W. Stocking and Audrey M Madsen. Raised in Salt Lake City he graduated from Granite High school when he was active in sports including track and football. He served as a missionary for the LDS church in the California Mission. He was married to Cynthia Pratt (later divorced) and had four children, D Clinton Stocking, W Scott Stocking(Brooke), Derek Stocking, Lindsay (Gavin) Bennett. After his divorce he met and married Vera C Stocking and added 4 stepchildren to the family.
Clint had many career paths, sales, business, and teaching which he enjoyed the most.
He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, boating, hunting to name a few.
He loved the gospel of Christ and especially loved his last calling when he and Vera served as service missionaries in the West Valley Addiction Recovery Mission the past 5 years.
His passion was his family and enjoyed every minute of time spent with them.
Funeral services will be held Saturday November 30. 2019, at the Pinecrest chapel, 2080 E Pinecrest Lane, Sandy Ut. Viewings will be Friday evening 6-8pm and 9:40-10:40am Saturday at the chapel.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 28, 2019