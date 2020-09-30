Dale Franklin Carpenter1939 ~ 2020Our loving brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather Dale F. Carpenter passed away September 27, 2020 in his home. He was born January 26, 1939 in Bingham Canyon, Utah to Otto Franklin and Eva Marie Walker Carpenter. He was the oldest of four siblings.He is survived by his sister EllaRee Peterson; five children Kent Carpenter, Lori (Robert) Nicholls, Jay (Janeen) Carpenter, Stacey Carpenter and Scott (JaNell) Carpenter; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lucy Jane, sister Darlene, brother William and daughter-in-law Candace.Dale was a loving father and grandfather and devoted his life to them. He worked very hard to make sure his family had what they needed. He enjoyed the outdoors. He loved camping, fishing and hunting. Later in life he enjoyed traveling with his wife and loved participating in mountain man reenactments. He was very proud of growing up in Bingham Canyon and his pioneer heritage.Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Riverton North Stake Center, 12345 So. 2700 W. Riverton, Utah. A viewing will be held at Friday, October 2, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 So. 2200 W. Riverton, Utah and Saturday at the church from 10-10:45 am. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens. For those unable to attend, the service will be Zoomed so we can all stay safe. For Zoom instructions please see