Dale G. Wood
July 29, 1936 ~ September 9, 2019
Hatton, UT. Dale Glenn Wood, 83, passed away September 9, 2019 from a severe abdominal infection. He was born July 29, 1936 in Fillmore, UT to Leonard and Mildred Lorange Wood. He Married Para (Pat) Tippetts June 6, 1960 in Salt Lake Temple.
Dale was raised in Salt Lake and summers on his grandparent's farm in Holden. He graduated from West High School, University of Utah, and BYU (masters). He was a gifted teacher of Advance Placement American History at Granite High School in Salt Lake City and chaperoned several groups of student to Washington DC. He lived in SLC, Fort Lewis, WA. (Mess SGT for 744th Engineer Co), and Hatton, UT (retirement).
Together with his wife and children they toured the country throughout his life. He was an avid picture taker, taking lots of slides of their adventures. He was in the Army ROTC program, an expert marksman, loved guns, fishing at Fish Lake, and RETIREMENT! He was an ordinance worker at the Manti Temple. He and his wife served 3 missions, two to Detroit, Michigan, and one to Australia.
He is survived by his wife Pat; children: Jeffrey (Laura) of Meadow, UT; Cheri (Brad) Flores of Bountiful, UT; Stephen (Virginia) of Springville, UT; 25 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Larry and grandchildren Crystal, Jessica, and Aribella.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Kanosh Ward Chapel (25 South Main St). A Viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Kanosh Ward Chapel. Interment with Military Honors will be held at the Holden Town Cemetery under the care of Olpin Stevens Funeral Home. Online condolences can be offered at www.olpinstevensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 13, 2019