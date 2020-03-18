Home

Dale Hand

Dale Hand Obituary
Dale James Hand
1927-2020
Dale James Hand passed away on March 11, 2020. He was born August 18, 1927, in Sandy, Utah, to David A. Hand and Susie Stewart Hand. The last of eight children. He married Afton Joy Gregory May 25, 1949, in Murray, Utah. They were later sealed for time and eternity in the Jordan River Temple. To this union were born two sons: Randall Dale Hand and Gregory James Hand.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East l0600 South, Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 and one hour prior to the service at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
