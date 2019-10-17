|
|
Dale John Harrison
1948 ~ 2019
Dale John Harrison passed away on October 13, 2019. He was born on September 1, 1948, to David Roberts Harrison and Ruth Virginia Jaynes Harrison in Salt Lake City, Utah. He grew up in the Rose Park area of Salt Lake and graduated from West High School in 1966. He met his future wife, Annette Burton, while working at LDS Hospital. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Samoa Mission from 1967 to 1970. After returning home, he married Annette on September 11, 1970, in the Salt Lake Temple. He graduated from the University of Utah in 1973 with a degree in accounting and finance. Dale was a certified public accountant and worked as a controller, chief financial officer, and financial vice president at a number of companies over the course of his career. In 1971, he was diagnosed with diabetes and in 1987, he received a kidney transplant from Mr. Collier Cobb Lilly. He remained a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints his whole life. He is preceded in death by his parents and by his siblings, Myrna and Rex. He is survived by his sister Kay Neeley, his wife Annette, his children: James (Alisha), Steven (Michelle), Thomas (Stacey), Ruth (Matthew), and Elizabeth (Nathan), along with seventeen grandchildren. A viewing will take place on October 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home at 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah, 84095. An additional viewing will take place on October 19 from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Union Park 3rd Ward chapel at 8060 S. 610 E., Sandy, Utah, 84070. Services will follow at 11 a.m. His interment will be at the Sandy City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the LDS Humanitarian Fund. For full obituary and online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 17, 2019