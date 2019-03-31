Dale Kirkham Giles

1933 ~ 2019

Salt Lake City, UT-Dale returned to his eternal home to reunite with loved ones gone on before on March 27, 2019, a few hours before he was to celebrate his 86th birthday. He was born in Heber City, Utah on March 28, 1933 to John Golden Giles and Mary Louisa Shepherd. In his early 20s, he rode up to Logan with a friend who was registering for college at Utah State University. When they came home, he asked himself "What have I done?" He had registered himself for college, which he had no intention of doing. While there he met his future wife Marva, at a roller-skating rink. She had fallen and split her pants. He and his friend took her and her friend home to change her pants.

He married Marva Rae Rice on January 1, 1958 in Salt Lake City. He started the New Year out right and kept it going for over 61 years. He was sealed to Marva and five of his ten children on September 15, 1965 in the Salt Lake Temple. The next five were born in the covenant.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at the 27th East Ward, 185 P Street, Salt Lake City, Utah at 11:00 AM with a viewing starting at 9:30 AM. A viewing will be held the evening prior at the same location from 6:00 - 8:00 PM.



