Dale Ridd
1928 ~ 2019
Our amazing father, Dale Ridd, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019 at the age of 91. He will be remembered for his happy countenance, positive attitude and gracious heart. He loved everyone he ever met and they loved him too. He loved this life and lived his life to the very fullest while he was still able.
Dale was born at home in Hunter, Utah on May 17, 1928 to Heber Eugene and Etta Day Ridd. He was the fifth child and fourth son in his family of eight children. He grew on the family farm and learned to work hard at an early age.
It was love at first sight when he met Marta Jeanne Lambert at BYU. They were married on September 3, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple. They had two sons and two daughters.
Dale was a very skilled builder and woodworker. He was a masonry contractor and then business owner and was successful in all he did. He loved music, singing, woodworking, restoring cars, riding and playing with horses, building horse carts and water skiing.
Dale is survived by his children Colleen (Ken) Howcroft, Sandy, Vern (Mitzi), Rigby, ID, Jim (Julie), Fruit Heights, and Debi (Scott) Hanks, Pleasant Grove; fifteen grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; siblings LaMar, Merrill (Codele), LaVelle Moss; sister-in-law Susan Ridd. Preceded in death by his wife; parents; four brothers and one sister.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 11:00 AM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Friends are invited to greet the family during a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Interment to follow at Holladay Memorial Park, 4670 S. Highland Drive, Holladay.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund.
Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019