Larkin Mortuary - Riverton
3688 W. 12600 S.
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-4850
Viewing
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary - Riverton
3688 W. 12600 S.
Riverton, UT 84065
Viewing
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
LDS Church
7511 S 2700 W
West Jordan, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
LDS Church
7511 S 2700 W
West Jordan, UT
Dale Roy Butterfield


Dale Roy Butterfield Obituary
Dale Roy Butterfield
1942 ~ 2019
Loving husband, father, and grandpa passed away Monday April 29, 2019 surrounded by family. Born Dec 4, 1942 to Delbert S Butterfield and Leona Burgener. Sealed to his sweetheart Sheryl (Spencer) in the Salt Lake Temple on Nov 12, 1964. 6 Children: Jeff (Wendy), David (Jennifer), Darren (Jerilyn), Jeremy (Kellie), Jared (Shannon), and Kimberlee (Brandon). He will be greatly missed as he was such a kind and loving man to all who knew him.
Viewing Friday May 3rd, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary 3688 W 12600 S, Riverton UT 84065 and Saturday May 4th 9:00-10:00 at LDS Church 7511 S 2700 W West Jordan UT 84084 with funeral to follow at 10:30 a.m. Graveside service at Midway Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
For full obituary please visit www.larkinmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on May 2, 2019
