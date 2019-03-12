Dale Stevens Mathews

12/6/1930 ~ 3/9/2019

Fillmore, UT-Dale Stevens Mathews went home to Heavenly Father and his loving wife and parents on Saturday, March 9, 2019; he was 88. He was surrounded by loved ones and passed away after a brave and determined battle with Parkinson's disease.

Dale was born in a little farmhouse in Scipio, Utah to Richard Burke Mathews and Florence Alta Stevens and was the third of four children. The family later moved next door to a larger home and dairy farm where he was a very hard worker, as he was throughout his life. He graduated from Millard High School in Fillmore, Utah.

On January 26, 1950, Dale married Karma Warner, the sweet love of his life. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Jordan River Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were married for 66 happy years, living most of their married life in West Jordan, Utah. They moved to Fillmore for the latter part of their retirement years.

Dale served honorably as an air traffic controller in the US Navy during the Korean War. He made air traffic control his life's career and worked as a controller, supervisor, and training site manager at the Salt Lake City En Route Air Traffic Control Center.

Karma and Dale were blessed with four children, lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Dale was dearly loved for his generosity and fun-loving nature. He loved to take the kids and grandkids hunting, shooting and horseback riding, and the kids loved being with him. He was an avid horseman; the only thing he loved more than his horses was his family-and making wisecracks.

Dale was widely known for his quick wit, which was always hilarious and often a bit irreverent. His sense of humor was an integral part of his personality and endeared him to many friends. There is little doubt that he is making everyone laugh in heaven as he did on earth. Many of his children and grandchildren have been blessed with the Mathews wit, but none quite like Grandpa Dale.

He is survived by his children: Kim Egginton (Brad), Warner (Laura), Lori Helm (Dave [deceased]), Todd (Lauri) and his brother, Vaughn (Mary.)

Special thanks to his amazing caregivers, especially Dr. Marcia Pinkerman, Meggan and Shirlene from Summit Home Health, and Rose, Lorrin and their wonderful staff at Legacy House in South Jordan, Utah.

Friends and family may call at the 1st and 4th Ward LDS Church at 330 E 500 S, Fillmore, Utah. The viewing is from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, March 14, 2019, followed by the funeral at 11:00 A.M.

Interment in the Fillmore City Cemetery. Online condolences rasmussenmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 12, 2019