1939 ~ 2020

Dallas Lindford Richardson passed away at his home in West Valley City, UT on the morning of October 23, 2020. He was packing his belongings to move back to his boyhood home town of Vernal, UT. Dallas was born in Vernal, UT on February 19, 1939 to George William Richardson and Harriet Dora Price he was the oldest of five children. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints.

As soon as he was old enough Dallas enlisted in USAF and at the time of his discharge was a tail gunner in a B-47 Bomber. After discharge he married Marilyn McKenzie and they had one Daughter Shandea, they later divorced. In 1976 he married Kathleen Jorgensen she had one son Michael who he adopted. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple, Kathy died in 2013. Dallas was a professional truck driver where he logged millions of miles accident free before he retired. In his spare time he was a gifted craftsman napping many spear and arrowheads. He also was proficient at wood and metal working giving away most of what he made to family and friends. He also loved long range shooting.

Dallas is survived by his daughter Shandea his brother Russell and sister Aloma all of Arizona. Grandsons Cory and Kyle and granddaughters Kayla, Jennifer and Amanda. He is proceeded in death by his parents, his wife Kathy, son Michael and two sisters Guyla and Ranee and his first wife Marilyn with whom he remained friends.

Funeral service will be Wednesday November 04, 2020, 1:00 PM at the LSD Stake Center, 4505 Brian's Way in West Valley City, UT. Following the services Interment will be at the Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT.



