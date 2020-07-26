Dan Howard Forsyth
1960 ~ 2020
Sandy, Utah-The evening of Thursday, July 23rd, our dad, Dan Forsyth passed away at the young age of 60 lovingly surrounded by family. Dan was born January 17, 1960 in Sandy, Utah to David and Mary Forsyth.
Dan (or Dano), attended Hillcrest High School and worked for Exclusive Air Systems for over 30 years. Dan enjoyed ridding his ATV, camping, hunting, collecting arrowheads or unique rocks, and kicking his feet up in his "fatboy" chair.
Dan will be missed deeply by his two daughters, Amber and Brandy; parents David and Judy; brothers Dave, Russ, and Scott; sisters Diana, Kelly, and Lisa. Preceded in death by his mother Mary Tomac.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 S. 900 E., Salt Lake City. To ensure compliance with current social distancing guidelines, we kindly ask that you call the funeral parlor at (801) 474-9119 to make a reservation for the thirty minute increment you wish to attend and please wear a face covering. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www. starksfuneral.com