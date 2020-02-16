|
Our sweet wife, mother, and grandmother, Dana Rae Collings Rice, 71, passed away from respiratory failure surrounded by her loving family on February 12, 2020 at her home in Draper, Utah.
Dana was born August 9, 1948 to McRay and Eunice Collings in Salt Lake City, Utah. As a young child Dana grew up in Bingham Canyon and later moved to Murray where she graduated from Murray High School. While in high school, Dana met and fell in love with her lifetime sweetheart, Larry Rice. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple and have been happily married for 54 years. Their life exemplified the blessings that come from living a Christ-centered marriage. Their love is an example of true commitment, faithfulness, and friendship. Dana was an active member of the LDS Church and served faithfully in many callings. Dana's greatest calling in life was that of motherhood and she lived for her Grandchildren. She was the epitome of an outstanding Grandmother and loved them all dearly. She attended all of their games, school plays, award banquets, and traveled the world with them. Dana loved to explore and she was up for any adventure. She traveled the globe and made new friends wherever she went. Anyone that knew Dana could see the deep and sincere love she had for her family. She was happiest when the family was together.
Dana is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Kevin (Stacy) Rice, Traci (Rob) Dolphin and Grandchildren, Austin (Kallie) Rice, Alex (Elisa) Dolphin, Chandler Dolphin, Kade Rice, Andrew Dolphin, Delaney Dolphin, and sister Kathey (Lynn) Pilati.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, at 11:00 a.m. at the Corner Canyon 6th Ward, 1788 Aintree Avenue, Draper, Utah as well as a viewing from 9:45 to 10:45 prior to the services. There will also be a viewing Tuesday, February 18th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Anderson and Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East in Draper. Interment will be at the Larkin Sunset Gardens, Sandy, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 16, 2020