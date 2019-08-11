|
1942 ~ 2019
Danelle Joan Peck Plotnick- "Perseverance" Nobody trips over mountains. It is the small pebble that causes you to stumble. Pass all the pebbles in your path and you will find you have crossed the mountain. On August 9, 2019 Danelle crossed that mountain into the loving arms of her parents, Russell and Norma Peck; beloved brother, Joe; and love of her life, David. Danelle was born February 23, 1942; she spent her life creating unforgettable laughter and spontaneous adventures with her loved ones; camping, hunting, fishing, ventures on Topaz Mountain, and sleeping under the stars in the Grand Canyon.
Survived by her children, Russell Barnes, Brenda Barnes, Benjamin (Melanie) Hoyt; Brother David (Darlene) Peck; Sisters Dixie (Marty) Shaffer, Lorna (Ron) Brooks, and Stephanie Lanier; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 South 2200 West in Riverton. Graveside Dedication will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Redwood Memorial Park located at 6500 South Redwood Rd. in Taylorsville.
We would like to thank Ty with Tender Care Home Health and Hospice, and Life Care Center for your caring services. Grandma "Gum" we all love you whole bunches and muches! www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 11, 2019