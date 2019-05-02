Daniel William Drumiler

1922 ~ 2019

Bountiful, UT-Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend returned home to his Father in Heaven on April 29, 2019 and was joyfully reunited with the love of his life, his wife Jean, and his daughter, Rebecca Jean. He embraced life and lived it to the fullest. He was always happiest serving others.

Daniel began his life in Ogden, Utah on October 10, 1922, born to Hermina Nettie Shaw and Elbert Perle Drumiler. He loved scouting and at an early age became an Eagle Scout. He married his college sweetheart Jean Chamberlin in the Salt Lake Temple on March 8, 1944. They had six daughters and one son and shared 71 years together.

Daniel earned a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Utah and later a Masters degree at the University of Washington. Shortly after he and Jean married, they moved to Oakridge, Tennessee to work on the Manhattan Project. Their journey took them from Tennessee to Washington State and California before making Utah their final home.

Daniel's many interests included softball, tennis, hiking, carpentry, gardening, and teaching all his children to ski. He loved playing the piano for his grandchildren. After retirement, he enjoyed teaching college chemistry. His favorite hobby was working in his cornfield and then giving all the corn away to his family and friends. He became affectionately known as Farmer Dan.

Because of his love for the gospel and for people, he served his whole life faithfully and with enthusiasm. Dan and Jean served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the New York, New York mission and later served as ordinance workers in the Bountiful Temple.

Daniel is survived by his children, Dianne Torgersen (Sheril), Shauna Jones (Nick), Kathleen White (Roger), Lauren Reinholtz (Ron), Karen Parsons (Matthew), Daniel James Drumiler (Marilyn), his sister, Cleo Murray, 27 grandchildren, and 37 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Jean, his daughter, Rebecca Jean, his parents, his brother Elbert, and his sisters Mary and Pearl.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Lakeview Ward, 455 South 1200 East, Bountiful. A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church prior to the services. Interment at the Lakeview Cemetery, 1640 East Lakeview Drive, Bountiful, Utah. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News from May 2 to May 3, 2019