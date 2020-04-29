Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Gurr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel E. Gurr M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel E. Gurr M.D. Obituary
Apr. 29, 1962 - Aug. 18, 2017
He's still here, in the hearts of those who love him. He's still here, in the lives he brought from death. His works live on among us. And longer can you measure his worth than the passing of a lifetime. A legacy of healing others, of hope for acceptance of all, of the promise of giving without receiving. He served his Lord, he taught of absolute compassion, he honored the essence of life, and though we miss him so much, he's still here.
Happy birthday, Danny! We eternally love you. Mom, Glenda, Tammy, Laura, and Amberly
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -