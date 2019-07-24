Services Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM LDS Chapel 2250 East 3900 South View Map Funeral 11:00 AM LDS Chapel 2250 East 3900 South View Map Resources More Obituaries for Daniel Morgan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Daniel Hamilton Morgan

Daniel Hamilton Morgan
1975 - 2019

1975 ~ 2019

On Sunday, July 21st, 2019, our dearest Danny was with the love of his life, Carolyn, when he was unexpectedly called home to return to his earthly and Heavenly Father.

Our Danny will be deeply missed by all of us who loved him and had the privilege of being loved by him; when Dan loved you, you felt it all over. His love for others made him an admirable son, husband, brother, uncle, stepfather, and loyal friend.

Daniel Hamilton Morgan was born September 22, 1975 to Stephen Grames and Darlyne Seymour Morgan. He immediately and forever captured his parent's hearts with his kindness, compassion, and genuine love for those around him. What a privilege it was for them to raise such a son. It brings comfort to know of the glorious reunion he is having with his father, Steve.

Growing up, Dan enjoyed playing tennis with his family and he was an exceptional athlete. His father, Steve, led by example and like Dan, he gave the gift of his time. He taught his sons to be great tennis players and created memories, friendships and taught life lessons that made his sons the men they are today. Dan spent five days a week with his dad and brother, Barrett, on the tennis court. Danny and Barrett were very competitive, and one wondered how two boys could love each other so much and simultaneously want to fight each other over the course of a day or even a single tennis match. Dan's favorite song to play before a match was "Eye of the Tiger." and we will think of him every time we hear that song.

Dan was unpredictable and adventuresome. He played tennis at Olympus High and attended Utah State University on a tennis scholarship. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to Rome, Italy and had a close and personal relationship with his Savior, Jesus Christ.

Dan met the love of his life, Carolyn, in August 2016 and he soon proposed on the Isle of Capri in April, and they were married on August 26th, 2017. The last three years were the happiest of his life. They were climbing partners and truly best friends. Dan and Carolyn enjoyed their time together climbing, camping and playing games with their nieces and nephews. Italy was his happy place and he was thrilled to spend two weeks last month climbing the Dolomites with Carolyn.

Danny loved his nieces and nephews as his own and nothing put a smile on their faces faster than when "Uncle Danny!" walked in the door unannounced with a big hug, a throw in the air, or a sour gummy worm. He gave them love and attention in a way only a father could and he loved them with his whole heart.

Danny was a great conversationalist and enjoyed discussing a range of current topics. He was thoughtful, compassionate, loving, and always willing to lend a hand, offer words of encouragement, or engage in a friendly debate, even at the dinner table.

We love him so much and we will miss laughing and chatting with him, hearing his cheerful, booming voice when he entered a room and seeing his camo hat. His smile and "hellos" are unforgettable.

Danny will be missed and loved every minute of every day by:

Carolyn (Gavin and Kenzie); his loving mother, Darlyne; Barrett and Danielle (Stevie, Logan, Pippa and Parker); Treasure and Ryan (Bella and Chloe); Brooke, along with countless friends and family. He is preceded in death by his father, Steve.

Funeral services will be held at the LDS Chapel

2250 East 3900 South

Viewing: Friday, July 26th 6-8 pm

Funeral: Saturday, July 27th at 11am

Published in Deseret News from July 24 to July 25, 2019