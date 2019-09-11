Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LDS chapel
7645 South 3200 West
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
LDS chapel
7645 South 3200 West
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS chapel
7645 South 3200 West
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Harps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel James Harps


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel James Harps Obituary
Daniel James Harps
1944~2019
West Jordan, UT-Our beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, Daniel James Harps, peacefully returned to his Father in Heaven on September 8, 2019. He fought diligently to recover after suffering a massive stroke in April.
Dan was born September 25, 1944 to Arthur and Beth Morris Harps in San Bernardino, California. He was married and sealed to the love of his life, Bonny Howard, in 1969 in the Los Angeles LDS Temple. They raised ten children. Dan loved the Lord and was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Preceded in death by his father, mother, sister Barbara Howard, brother Bill, and son-in-law Eric Bevan. Survived by his wife, Bonny; children, Tamara Harps, Tiffany (Dave) McAllister, Debbee (Matt) Smiltneek, Dan (Julia) Harps, Jim (Deandra) Harps, Jeff Harps, Janet (Jacob) Baer, Dianne (Sam) Dickes, Julie Harps, and Annette Harps; Brother Dave (Karen) Harps; and 26 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Friday, September 13, 6:00 - 8:00 pm. An additional viewing will be held Saturday, September 14, 9:30 - 10:45 am, followed by funeral services at 11:00 am. Viewings and funeral will take place at the LDS chapel at 7645 South 3200 West, West Jordan, Utah. For more information and online condolences please visit www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.