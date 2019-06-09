1945 ~ 2019

Sandy, Utah-Daniel Lance Green, age 74, passed away June 4th, 2019 in Sandy, Utah. He was born January 3, 1945 in Salt Lake City, Utah to parents Daniel Wilburn and Olive Hutchinson Green. He attended Hawthorne Elementary School in Salt Lake and graduated from Basic High School in Henderson, Nevada. He married Marilyn Coy Knight on August 7, 1973 in the Salt Lake Temple. Dan had challenging health problems most of his life, but he never complained. He was a hard worker, and a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Dan worked as a Ward Librarian. He also served as a secretary to the Priesthood Elders Quorum and later, to the High Priests Group. He had a beautiful, inspiring testimony of the gospel. During his lifetime, Dan worked as a teaching assistant for a Salt Lake City Elementary School, and later attended and graduated from LDS Business College in Computer Programing. He worked a variety of jobs. Dan, then, helped his wife's second grade class, tutoring some students and correcting student papers. Dan will be remembered by many as a special good man. We appreciate all the doctors, nurses and hospital and rehab aids who helped prolong his life. We are glad he is now freed from the ills of his body. We love him and miss him but look forward to the time when we will be with him again. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, his siblings Shirley DeMille (Hal, deceased) and Sherron Robinson (David deceased). He was preceded in death by his parents, two brother-in-law, aunts and uncles and some of his cousins.

Services will be Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 at 2:00P.M. at Rose Park 4th Ward Chapel, 760 North 1200 West, East Chapel on 8th North Side. The family will receive friends, from 1:00 to 1:45 prior to services at the church. Interment will be held at the Memorial Mountain View Estates, 3315 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights. Online condolences maybe shared at www.wasatchlawn.com.

