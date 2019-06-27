1981 ~ 2019

Danny passed away suddenly on June 23, 2019 due to complications from surgery. Danny was born on January 19, 1981 to Vance Edward Evans and Carol Sue Baker, in Salt Lake City, UT.

Growing up in West Valley City, UT, he attended Hunter Elementary, Kennedy Jr. High, and graduated from Hunter High class of 1998. While working at Godfather's Pizza, he met the love of his life, Sara Lynne Sadler. They were married June 12, 2003, and from that union, had three boys, Carson, (12), Camden (8) and Ryker (7). Danny truly loved his family and was a devoted husband and father.

Danny was a great football player growing up and in high school. His little league team was undefeated for six straight years, winning state every year. He loved watching the NFL and playing fantasy football with his brothers and friends for many, many years. All of his boys are currently in sports and him and Sara and the grandparents were always busy going to the games in support of them.

Danny also loved to cook, but more than that, he loved to eat. He loved family get-togethers where there was good food, games, lively conversation and fun. Most of all, he just liked being with his wife and children.

Danny was a supervisor at Myriad Genetics and was doing very well there. He was loved by all and will be missed.

Danny is survived by his wife Sara, his three boys, Carson, Camden and Ryker, mother Carol Sue Evans, father Vance Evans, and brothers Kelly, Jeffrey and Clint Evans. He is also survived by mother-in-law Janet Sadler, father-in-law Chris Sadler, and brothers-in-law Chanse (Britney) and Parker (Lesley) Sadler.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the LDS church building on 6673 S Clernates Dr., West Jordan, UT. Visitation will start at 9:00 a.m., with funeral services following at 11:00 a.m.

Published in Deseret News from June 27 to June 28, 2019