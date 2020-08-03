1928 ~ 2020
Daniel Myron Wheatley, Lt. Colonel, USAF (retired) 91, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Provo, Utah.
Daniel was born August 8, 1928 in Brigham City, Utah a son of Dagmar Carolyn Jensen and George H. Wheatley. Daniel married his sweetheart LaNae Mills on October 4, 1951 in the Logan Temple.
Funeral services will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT. Services will be private: family by invitation only. Those wishing to view the services can, via live stream, on Daniel's Obituary web page (at the time of service).
A public viewing will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Myers Mortuary. Interment will be in the Call's Fort Cemetery in Honeyville, UT with Military Honors accorded.
Due to COVID-19 the family will require masks and social distancing.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
