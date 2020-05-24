Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Graveside service
Friday, May 29, 2020
3:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
Daniel Paul Farrimond


1959 - 2020
Daniel Paul Farrimond Obituary
Daniel "Dan" Paul Farrimond
1959 ~ 2020
Kearns, UT-Our beloved father, son, brother, uncle, and friend, Daniel "Dan" Paul Farrimond, Age 61, passed away at his home on May 21, 2020 after he courageously battled cancer, but lost. Dan was born on April 16, 1959 to John and Arlene Farrimond. He is the fourth child of eight children.
Dan was the proud father of Zack Farrimond and Dani Farrimond Close, and loving grandpa to three. He loved anything outdoors and fishing was his favorite hobby.
A graveside celebration of life will be held on May 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. To view full obituary, please visit MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 24, 2020
