|
|
Daniel Taylor Romney
1958 ~ 2019
Daniel T. Romney passed away peacefully at home on December 31, 2019. Dan was born in Murray, Utah on July 12, 1958 to Robert F. and Jean Caldwell Romney, the 5th of 6 children.
In his early years Dan was involved in baseball and football, and spent time with his family camping, fishing and boating. He graduated from Murray High School and attended the University of Utah. Dan was very successful in his career. He began working in the home improvement industry for Ernst Home Center, quickly moving up the ranks. He then became manager of Price Savers, the first of the big box stores in Utah. Dan and his family then moved to Boise, Idaho where he became a district manager for Home Depot, a role that provided him the opportunity and honor of carrying the Olympic torch for a leg of its journey during the 2002 winter games. A short time later they moved to southern Utah where he was hired as store manager to open the St. George Lowe's. During his tenure there the store became the #1 store in the U.S. for two years running.
Through all of his success, Dan still managed to find time for his passions as an avid fisherman, hunter, skier and camper. He had a great love for the outdoors. He also had a vast love of music and an incredible ability of knowing and singing the lyrics to virtually every rock & roll song of his era. Always the life of the party, Dan left us on New Year's Eve to attend a party of a different sort. May you rest in peace and Godspeed to you 'Danny Boy'.
Dan is survived by his daughter, Dana (Reggie) Rhoades, ex-wife and best friend Debby Romney, sister Brenda (Bart) Greenwell, sister Debra (Danielle) Romney, brother Jim (Jan) Romney and brother Robert (Susan) Romney. He was preceded in death by his love and partner, Vickie Ann White Sheets, mother Jean, father Bob, and sister Claudia.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Ridge Cottonwood where Dan lived for the past seven months, the caregivers of Brio Hospice for their kindness and loving care during his final days, and especially Phil Baumberger for his friendship. At Dan's request, no funeral services will be held. Please view the video tribute and comment or share special memories of Dan online at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 5, 2020