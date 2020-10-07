Daniel Ryan Turner
1980 ~ 2020
Daniel Ryan Turner, 40, our charismatic son, brother, stepson, stepbrother, uncle, friend and so much more passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 30, 2020 in Lehi, Utah.
Daniel was born on April 15, 1980 in Provo, Utah to Stephen and Jill Turner. He loved life and being with family and friends. His sense of humor was contagious and his kindness and generosity touched us all. He played on numerous soccer teams and was formidable as a fullback. The outdoors were important to him as he spent time backpacking, hiking and fishing with his family. Friends made up a large part of his life and he was always willing to lend a helping hand. Nieces and nephews loved Dan and he spent many hours entertaining them with his antics and helping with craft projects.
In 2008, Daniel was in a serious car wreck that changed the course of his life. Even in his pain, he continued to pursue the activities he loved. In recent years his health worsened as doctors struggled to manage his complex conditions and provide the relief he sought so diligently. At long last his pain is gone.
Daniel is survived by his father Stephen (Debra) Turner, mother Jill Turner (Robert Pope), brother Jason (Lila), sister Amy Parker (Ryan), numerous step siblings and family members.
A viewing will be held Friday October 9, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm and Saturday October 10, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:45 at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary at 3115 East 7800 South Salt Lake City, Utah. A funeral will follow at 11 AM on Saturday.
Due to Covid the family requests that no children under the age of 12 attend the viewing and the funeral is by invitation only. Social distancing and masks will be required.
The service will be broadcast live via Zoom for all others who wish to attend remotely. For streaming instructions, please visit the obituary at www.memorialutah.com
.