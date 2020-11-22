Daniel "Danny" Rankin White Sr.
1938 - 2020
West Jordan, UT-Danny White died on November 19, 2020. He was born on February 23, 1938 in Salt Lake City to Byron Lorenzo White and Georgia Coleman Rankin. He married Peggy McKay.
Danny started racing cars at the age of 14 and it became a life-long passion. With no formal education, Danny became a gifted mechanic who spent his life "learning and perfecting engines." On a hot July night, Danny met Peggy McKay on a blind date to the drag races and often said she was the best thing that ever happened to him. They were married six months later on February 24, 1961 and had 60 years together. He was a diesel mechanic by trade, working for Wheeler Machinery before he and Peggy opened Danny White's Diesel Service in 1977. He prided himself on conducting his business with honesty and integrity. Dad taught his sons what he knew and was proud of the mechanics they became as they worked together in the family business. After retiring, Dan could always be found tinkering in his garage. He continued to build race engines while restoring his 1938 Ford's - Coupe, 2-door sedan and 4-door sedan.
Dad loved being with his family, especially camping, fishing and being outdoors. He was the best father, grandfather, husband and friend who found great joy in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As Dad's health declined, he would often say, "You know, I've had a damn good life. I really have." As Dad would also say, "To tell you the truth," he will be greatly missed. "Plain period."
He is survived by his wife Peggy, children Dan Jr. (Diana), Dave Sr., Deanna (Tom) Hansen, Diane (Darren) Gibson, Doug, and adopted daughter Tiffani Mondragon; 14 grandkids, 7 great-grandkids, sister Sally and Lois; and brother Bob.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters, 3 brothers, and daughter Denise.
A private immediate family service will be held from 11:00 - 12:45 PM November 23, 2020 at 2700 West 7000 South, West Jordan, Utah. At 1:00 PM at the same location, a "Rev & Wave" for all family and friends who can attend will take place in the parking lot in order to satisfy COVID restrictions and follow social distancing. Please join in giving tribute to Daniel in the way he would have loved to be sent off.
