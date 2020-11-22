1/3
Daniel White
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel "Danny" Rankin White Sr.
1938 - 2020
West Jordan, UT-Danny White died on November 19, 2020. He was born on February 23, 1938 in Salt Lake City to Byron Lorenzo White and Georgia Coleman Rankin. He married Peggy McKay.
Danny started racing cars at the age of 14 and it became a life-long passion. With no formal education, Danny became a gifted mechanic who spent his life "learning and perfecting engines." On a hot July night, Danny met Peggy McKay on a blind date to the drag races and often said she was the best thing that ever happened to him. They were married six months later on February 24, 1961 and had 60 years together. He was a diesel mechanic by trade, working for Wheeler Machinery before he and Peggy opened Danny White's Diesel Service in 1977. He prided himself on conducting his business with honesty and integrity. Dad taught his sons what he knew and was proud of the mechanics they became as they worked together in the family business. After retiring, Dan could always be found tinkering in his garage. He continued to build race engines while restoring his 1938 Ford's - Coupe, 2-door sedan and 4-door sedan.
Dad loved being with his family, especially camping, fishing and being outdoors. He was the best father, grandfather, husband and friend who found great joy in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As Dad's health declined, he would often say, "You know, I've had a damn good life. I really have." As Dad would also say, "To tell you the truth," he will be greatly missed. "Plain period."
He is survived by his wife Peggy, children Dan Jr. (Diana), Dave Sr., Deanna (Tom) Hansen, Diane (Darren) Gibson, Doug, and adopted daughter Tiffani Mondragon; 14 grandkids, 7 great-grandkids, sister Sally and Lois; and brother Bob.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters, 3 brothers, and daughter Denise.
A private immediate family service will be held from 11:00 - 12:45 PM November 23, 2020 at 2700 West 7000 South, West Jordan, Utah. At 1:00 PM at the same location, a "Rev & Wave" for all family and friends who can attend will take place in the parking lot in order to satisfy COVID restrictions and follow social distancing. Please join in giving tribute to Daniel in the way he would have loved to be sent off.
Affordable Funerals and Cremations is offering live streaming of the services, please check affordablefandc.com or thememories.com for further details.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Service
11:00 - 12:45 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 21, 2020
I am glad that I got to meet Danny and I enjoyed seeing him at what ever race track we were at. Rest in peace Danny and may peace be with your family.
brian robison
Friend
November 21, 2020
So many memories. So many interactions with the Doug, Deanna & Diane children. Doug & Sylvia were good friends as little children. Deanna & Wendy friends up to College. Diane, a sweet influence on all of us. Peggy, a fun neighbor & Relief Society President with great ideas. Stan went to Dan for carborator repairs on his truck & help with other cars. Enjoyable times talking car talk & Dan was always willing to help. A totally self made man who was amazing at figuring out just about anything. He did live a long and successful life. Take comfort in all that you had & all that you did. Love, Shobers
Stan & JoAnn Shober& Family
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved