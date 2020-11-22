So many memories. So many interactions with the Doug, Deanna & Diane children. Doug & Sylvia were good friends as little children. Deanna & Wendy friends up to College. Diane, a sweet influence on all of us. Peggy, a fun neighbor & Relief Society President with great ideas. Stan went to Dan for carborator repairs on his truck & help with other cars. Enjoyable times talking car talk & Dan was always willing to help. A totally self made man who was amazing at figuring out just about anything. He did live a long and successful life. Take comfort in all that you had & all that you did. Love, Shobers

Stan & JoAnn Shober& Family

Neighbor