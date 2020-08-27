Danielle Griffin Dahlquist
1961~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Danielle Griffin Dahlquist, age 59, died on August 20, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on August 8, 1961, in San Diego, California, to Gerald & Barbara Griffin. Danielle excelled in her education, attending the University of Utah and Brigham Young University before earning her bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Missouri at Kansas City, where a retiring professor told her that she was the best student he ever had. Danielle's devotion to her disabled son, Griffin, was apparent in all that she did. She loved reading and spending time with her family, especially her favorite grandchildren - Brock and Reese! She is survived by Hannah Brown, her daughter, who is married to Blake Brown. Together they have two children; Brock and Reese. She is also survived by her youngest son, Cameron Dahlquist; her parents, Gerald and Barbara Griffin, as well as her sister and niece, Cindy and Baba Dodge. She is preceded in death by her niece, Diana Dodge; and her oldest son, Griffin Dahlquist.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 29th 2020 at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral at 10:00 AM. We ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
. Donations can be found at https://www.mda.org/year-end-gift