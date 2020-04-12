|
|
Danny "Dan"
LeRoy Fallows
1942 ~ 2020
Son of Albert and Lorna Fallows. Survived by his wife Dawn, his children and many grandchildren. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army and the Vietnam War. He served the State of Utah for 35 years as a member of the Utah Highway Patrol where he reached the rank of Captain, but his best memories came from his time as a Trooper and a Sergeant on the roads of Salt Lake County. The family will be having a small viewing closed to the public. Burial will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park 17111 South Camp Williams Road Bluffdale, Utah. Those wishing to attend the burial are asked to adhere to Social Distancing Guidelines and no groups over 10 people will be allowed, strictly enforced. Danny will be celebrated with full military honors and a Highway Patrol vehicle escort. Please share any stories or well wishes on the Larkin Mortuary Website Condolence section located under the Obituary link. The family hopes to have a future gathering to celebrate Danny's life when it is safe and appropriate. For online condolences please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 12, 2020