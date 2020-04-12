Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burial
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park
17111 South Camp Williams Road
Bluffdale, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Fallows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Fallows


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny Fallows Obituary
Danny "Dan"
LeRoy Fallows
1942 ~ 2020
Son of Albert and Lorna Fallows. Survived by his wife Dawn, his children and many grandchildren. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army and the Vietnam War. He served the State of Utah for 35 years as a member of the Utah Highway Patrol where he reached the rank of Captain, but his best memories came from his time as a Trooper and a Sergeant on the roads of Salt Lake County. The family will be having a small viewing closed to the public. Burial will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park 17111 South Camp Williams Road Bluffdale, Utah. Those wishing to attend the burial are asked to adhere to Social Distancing Guidelines and no groups over 10 people will be allowed, strictly enforced. Danny will be celebrated with full military honors and a Highway Patrol vehicle escort. Please share any stories or well wishes on the Larkin Mortuary Website Condolence section located under the Obituary link. The family hopes to have a future gathering to celebrate Danny's life when it is safe and appropriate. For online condolences please visit www.larkincares.com
logo

logo

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -