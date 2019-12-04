|
|
Darcus Ilean
Robinson Tippetts
1940 - 2019
Our wonderful, beautiful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away
December 1, 2019. God looked down upon her tired body, put his arms around her, and carried her up to rest.
Ilean was born June 4, 1940 in Gunnison, Utah to Glen and Elaine Robinson. She married the love of her life, Ray DeVon, July 19, 1958 in Elko, Nevada. She was a loving mother to five children, doting grandmother to ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Mom loved working in her yard, making handmade crafts, decorating her home, and traveling with her family. "Grandma" was always someone who would brighten up a room. Laughter would always take place when she was around. She will be missed each and every day.
Survived by her loving husband, Ray Devon Tippetts; son, Glen (Suzanne) Tippetts; daughter, Chae (Glenn) Troester; daughter, Kim (Mike) Wright; daughter, Shauna (Sheldon) Hatley; brother, Allen (Lou) Robinson; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by "Our baby boy" Ryan D. Tippetts; mother, Elaine Robinson Coates; father, Glen Robinson; step-father, Neils Coates.
Graveside services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah. A private viewing will be held prior to the services from 11:00 -11:45 a.m. at the same location. Interment, Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 4, 2019