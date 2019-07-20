Darel Bruce Neilson

1935~2019

Darel Bruce Neilson returned to his Heavenly Father on July 8, 2019. Darel was born on Dec. 30, 1935 in Murray, Utah. He was raised in Holladay at the foot of Mount Olympus. He had a career of 32 years with the FAA as an Air Traffic Controller in Salt Lake City. "Diz" as he was known by fellow controllers, was a friend to all.

Darel had many hobbies. His favorites were hiking and running! He ran over 10,000 miles and completed 15 marathons in a span of eight years. He served on the Beehive Track Club board. He organized and led many hikes for youth groups and friends. He loved backpacking and exploring with his work buddies. He served on the Utah State Parks Board and enjoyed recording Books for the Blind.

Darel's love for the Gospel of Jesus Christ made it possible for him to give many hours of church service without too much whining. He served in many callings, serving in six Bishoprics and numerous Stake positions.

Darel is happy to be with his "Honey", Karen, who unexpectedly passed away in Dec. 2016. He reunites with his son, Mark Nephi; his parents, Quinton Howard and Elva Oleen; and baby brother Roger. He is survived by his children: Katherine (Russell) Svedin, Daniel Bruce (Kim), Dale Earnest (Kerri), David Wayne (Sharon), Jennifer (Richard) Higley and Michael James (Becky); 26 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother Wayne (Ruth); and sister Clairella (Gary) Potter.

A viewing will be Sunday, July 21st from 6:00-8:00 p.m., at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 22nd , 11:00 a.m., at the Decker Lake Ward, 2101 W 3100 S. West Valley City, with a viewing prior at 10:00-10:45am. Interment will be at Memorial Holladay Cemetery. Go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.



Published in Deseret News on July 20, 2019