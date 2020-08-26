Darhle Poulter Farber returned to her Heavenly Father on August 21, 2020. She was born on October 28, 1933 in Ogden, Utah. Her parents were George Raymond and Winona Porter Poulter, both of whom could trace their ancestry back to the early Mormon Pioneers.
Darhle spent her childhood in Ogden, together with her three sisters and one brother. She attended Ogden High School where she was active in the ski, music, dance and tennis clubs. After graduating, she attended Weber College and Brigham Young University earning a degree in Elementary Education. During High School and College, Darhle worked at numerous jobs including at a Bakery, Drug Store and at the American Can Company. Because of her admirable work ethic and thriftiness, Darhle was able to put herself through school while enjoying her many social activities.
While attending Ogden High School at the age of sixteen, on a double date, Darhle met her lifelong sweetheart Leland Adam Farber. After a courtship of seven years, they were married on October 19, 1956 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Shortly thereafter, the young couple made Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania their home. While there, Darhle worked as a Substitute Teacher and taught Calculus to a group of High School students (with Lee's help). It was here that their first child Lynda was born. Upon returning to Ogden, Lee and Darhle welcomed three sons, Scott, Mark and Bruce into their home.
When the family moved to Bountiful, Darhle began her decades long career teaching Second Grade, at L.J. Muir Elementary. While there she touched the lives of numerous students.
Darhle has a great love for her family. She enjoyed their many vacations which included camping and fishing trips. Upon their retirement, Lee and Darhle traveled around the world with Alaska being one of their favorite destinations.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints. Darhle served faithfully in many callings. She also volunteered in the State of Utah Foster Care System and was active in the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
Darhle is survived by her loving husband Leland Adam Farber, her children Lynda (David) Hoffmann, Scott (Cathy) Farber, Mark (Jodi) Farber, Bruce (Angela) Farber, twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters and a brother, Karen Swenson, Sheryl Rees and Donald Poulter. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Rae Jean Davis.
A family Graveside service will be held Friday August 28, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery (enter from 21st Street and go north on Madison thru construction zone). Due to the present COVID restrictions, face coverings are required. A live stream will be available at https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary
In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter or take your kids out for ice-cream. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
Please feel free to bring an umbrella or chair to the cemetery.