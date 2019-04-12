Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darla Bauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darla Bauer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Darla Bauer Obituary
Darla Doreen McDaniel Bauer
In Loving Memory
Sandy, UT-Darla Doreen McDaniel Bauer, age 77, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on April 9, 2019 in Sandy, Utah. She was born to Melvin Cleon and Wanda McDaniel on March 20, 1942 in Price, Utah. Darla married the love of her life Robert Bauer on May 18, 1959. Throughout Darla's life she enjoyed drawing, painting, putting together wedding arrangements, playing the organ, and sewing. Darla was a lifelong and devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and taught Primary for 8 years.
Darla is survived by her loving husband, children: Jerry (Francine) Bauer, Pamela (Harvey) Weinberg, Ginger (Alan) Tolman, and Shelley (Jimmy) Scott, grandchildren: Shaylee, Rhylee, Brody, Aubree, Jordan, Mykenna, Madisyn, Zachary, Byron, Brittany, Dillon, Jake, Arabella, Kenzie, and great-grandchildren: Cohen, Brynnlee, Ryder, Kyler, Blayke, and Bryton. She is preceded in death by her parents, and two sons Robert L. Bauer and Michael J. Bauer, and daughter Vickie Bauer.
Friends and family may gather Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, 2:00 PM with a viewing one hour prior to the service at Memorial Redwood Mortuary.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now