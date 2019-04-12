Darla Doreen McDaniel Bauer

In Loving Memory

Sandy, UT-Darla Doreen McDaniel Bauer, age 77, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on April 9, 2019 in Sandy, Utah. She was born to Melvin Cleon and Wanda McDaniel on March 20, 1942 in Price, Utah. Darla married the love of her life Robert Bauer on May 18, 1959. Throughout Darla's life she enjoyed drawing, painting, putting together wedding arrangements, playing the organ, and sewing. Darla was a lifelong and devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and taught Primary for 8 years.

Darla is survived by her loving husband, children: Jerry (Francine) Bauer, Pamela (Harvey) Weinberg, Ginger (Alan) Tolman, and Shelley (Jimmy) Scott, grandchildren: Shaylee, Rhylee, Brody, Aubree, Jordan, Mykenna, Madisyn, Zachary, Byron, Brittany, Dillon, Jake, Arabella, Kenzie, and great-grandchildren: Cohen, Brynnlee, Ryder, Kyler, Blayke, and Bryton. She is preceded in death by her parents, and two sons Robert L. Bauer and Michael J. Bauer, and daughter Vickie Bauer.

Friends and family may gather Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, 2:00 PM with a viewing one hour prior to the service at Memorial Redwood Mortuary.



Published in Deseret News on Apr. 12, 2019