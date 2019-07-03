In Loving Memory

DARLEEN MOORE PRICE, age 84, of Salt Lake City and most recently of Strongsville, Ohio, beloved wife of the late Harold Price and Joseph Drago, passed away April 20, 2019. She is survived by daughters Darla Nagy (Pete), Wendy Suehrstedt (Eric) and Connie Kawiecki (Doug), by her sister Cora Lee Deardorff, by grandchildren Jason Nagy (Lauren), Cpt. Andrew Nagy, U.S. Army, Ben Suehrstedt, Alanna Simon (Dan), Colton and Madison Kawiecki and by great grandson Ari Daniel Simon.

Darleen was born in Seattle and moved with her family to Salt Lake City when she was 10 years old. She attended East High School where she was an active participant in the Pep Club, the Glee Club and Job's Daughters, becoming Honored Queen of Bethel #1 in 1951. After graduating from East High, she attended the University of Utah where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, was involved in numerous community activities and graduated in 1955. She married Harold Gordon Price, Jr. the day after her college graduation and moved immediately to Ohio where he was employed at NASA. For many, many years her car was easy to spot as she proudly displayed her alma mater on her Ohio license plate reading UTAH55!

Darleen led a life full of family, friends and activities in Berea, Ohio. Teaching both first and then fourth grade students at Fairwood Elementary School (Berea City Schools) was Darleen's dream job. Due to her devotion to teaching, she was named a Jennings Scholar.

Along with teaching, Darleen was a very talented seamstress. You could always find her at her sewing machine making beautiful outfits, dance recital costumes, quilts and embroidered wall hangings. She was involved in many local organizations including the Bud and Bloom Garden Club and the Playhouse Square RedCoat volunteers. She also received her 60-year pin in the New Hope Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. Her love of God and church came alive through her involvement singing in the choir, playing in the handbell choir, volunteering in the Logos kitchen and participating in bible study classes. In her later years, she enjoyed living in the Olympia neighborhood in Strongsville, Ohio and volunteered as Vice President of the Homeowners' Association.

Darleen was especially proud of her children and grandchildren. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with them whenever possible. Darleen's love and support will be truly missed by everyone who knew her.

A graveside burial service for Darleen will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1342 E. 5th St., Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, July 6th at 11:00am. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Memory Care Fund 10307 Detroit Ave. #101 Cleveland, Ohio 44102 or to the United Methodist Church of Strongsville 13500 Royalton Rd. Strongsville, Ohio 44135.

Published in Deseret News on July 3, 2019