In Loving Memory
Darlene Amott, age 89, passed away May 29, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019, 12:00 p.m., Provo Peak 4th Ward, 667 North 600 East, Provo. Family and friends may visit Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 7:00 - 9:00 p.m., Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem and prior to services, Thursday, June 6, 2019, 11:00 - 11:45 a.m. Interment will be in Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 2, 2019