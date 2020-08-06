Darlene Jensen Snow
1927 ~ 2020
Darlene Jensen Snow left this mortal life to join her beloved spouse, Dean Brimhall Snow, on July 31, 2020, their 74th wedding anniversary. She was the mother of Joyce (Peter) Maughan, Dean Jackson (Peggy) Snow, Janet (James) Bacciocco, Denise (Harry) Segura, Shelly (Wayne) Reichmann; grandmother of 25, great-grandmother of 67, and great-great-grandmother of 1. Darlene was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 21, 1927 to Nephi and Myrtle Fenton Jensen. She was the third of eight children and the oldest living child as her two older siblings died before she was born.
She grew up in Salt Lake City, graduated from East High in 1945, and briefly attended BYU. She met her future husband there, a handsome former soldier, who posed as her home teacher in order to ask for a date. They were married and sealed July 31, 1946 in the St. George Temple by his father who was the temple president. Their early married life was interrupted when Dean served in the Korean War, leaving Darlene with two small children at home. After he returned home from Korea, they added three more children to their family. Darlene stayed at home caring for their children when they were young. When they were older, she got a job at Z.C.M.I.
She served in a number of callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over her lifetime including Relief Society president three times. She volunteered for 7 years as a guide on Temple Square. In retirement, Darlene and Dean served a full-time Family History mission in the New York/New York Mission and they served 25 years in the Baptistry of the Jordan River Temple and the Draper Temple.
Darlene was a talented china painter. She enjoyed making porcelain dolls and taught classes in her home. She loved to sew gifts for her grandchildren. She was an independent woman and was able to live in her home until the very end with the assistance of her children, other family members who lived with her, and the excellent hospice care she received.
Darlene's greatest achievement in this life was as the Matriarch of her large family, who revered her as their stylish, hardworking, loving, and faithful wife, mother, mother-in law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
Funeral services for family only will be held Saturday, August 8 at 11:00 a.m. in the Sandy Utah East Stake Center Chapel, 9636 South 1700 East in Sandy, Utah. A viewing for all family and friends will precede these services from 9:00 to 10:30. Family and friends are invited to sign an online guestbook at www.LARKINMORTUARY.com
.