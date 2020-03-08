|
1953 - 2020
Darlene passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in Salt Lake City on April 18, 1953 to Frank B. Kirton and Ruth E. Neerings. She married Barry Rishton on May 2, 1987.
She is survived by her husband, her brother - Frank M. (Sandra) Kirton, her sisters - Kay Colledge, Carol (Alma) Anderson, Helen Kirton, and Sue (David) Sabodski.
Viewing will be at 9:00am with the funeral services at 10:00am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at North Canyon Second Ward, 3350 South 100 East Bountiful, Utah. She will be interred at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020