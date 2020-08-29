Darlene LaVonne Noren
1934 ~ 2020
Darlene LaVonne Noren passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and caregivers.
She was born on March 28, 1934 in Murray, Utah. LaVonne married Richard Scott Noren on January 30, 1956. Her pride and joy was her family. LaVonne leaves behind her daughter, Stephanie Pollei (Kevin); son, Christopher (Jennie); 6 grandchildren: Kaitlin Jones (Tim), McKenzie, Jacob, Emma, Jack, and Zoe; 2 great-grandchildren, Lily and Winston; and her beloved cat, Phinney.
The family wishes to thank all those who have cared for LaVonne with phenomenal care during the last 4 ½ years of her life. To celebrate her life there will be a viewing on Monday, August 31st, from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, followed by a graveside service at 12:00 pm at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 East 4580 So. See online obituary and leave condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
.